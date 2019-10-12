A woman has life-threatening injuries after she became stuck underneath a van and dragged for several blocks Saturday morning.

The woman was walking near East Hastings and Jackson Street in Vancouver around 12:30 a.m. when she was struck by a white van and became trapped underneath, police said.

"It was only after [the driver] had pulled over and stopped that he realized that this woman had been pinned under his vehicle and had suffered some very serious injuries," said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Officers have not been able to identify the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, Addison added. Police are also trying to determine where she was walking at the time of the accident.

Police say the woman was walking near East Hastings and Jackson Street around midnight when she was struck by a white van and became trapped underneath. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Police say the driver is a man in his 30s from the U.S. He was taken into custody but has since been released. Addison says impaired driving may have been a factor.

"At this point we do believe that alcohol may have played a role in the collision but we are conducting further investigation to determine the circumstances of the event," he added.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.