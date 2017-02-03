The Vancouver Whitecaps' oldest supporters group is planning a walkout during the team's home match against Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night, saying the club has failed in its response to allegations of abuse against a former women's coach.

Last month, 12 former members of the 2008 women's Whitecaps and national women's under-20 squads issued a public statement saying each of them witnessed "incidents of abuse, manipulation, or inappropriate behaviour" by head coach Bob Birarda in 2007 and 2008, when he was in charge of both teams.

Both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer quietly parted ways with the coach in 2008. The group of former players is now calling for an investigation into events that year and demanding both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer implement better harassment policies.

Early Wednesday, Southsiders vice-president Peter Czimmermann said the fan group will leave the stadium at the 35th minute of the match at B.C. Place and walk around the concourse in a display of support for the women, before returning to their seats for the second half.

"I think it's very important to keep this [story] in the public eye," Czimmermann said during a phone interview. "I can't think of anything more important than keeping young people in sports [safe]," he added.

Vancouver Whitecaps fans wave flags during the team's match against Toronto FC at B.C. Place in March 2013. (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

"What we're trying to do is support what these women are asking for: to have safe policies for young girls and boys in sports and make sure coaches who behave inappropriately are not allowed to coach again."

Soon after leaving Canada Soccer and the Whitecaps, Birarda started coaching teenage girls at the Tsawwassen Soccer Club, and later at South Surrey's Coastal FC.

He held the position of girls coach at Coastal FC until February of this year, when he was suspended after former Whitecaps player Ciara McCormack published a blog post accusing Birarda of abuse.

Czimmermann said he was shocked to hear the women's allegations, particularly concerning the Whitecaps organization and its response to claims of abuse.

"I was surprised, but the most important aspect of it aside from the horrible things that happened, is how the situation has been handled or how it was not handled."

In October 2008, six weeks before the U-20 Women's World Cup in Chile, Canada Soccer and the Whitecaps parted ways with Birarda in what was described by both organizations at the time as a "mutual decision."

Ian Bridge, the coach who took over the teams, told CBC News that Birarda's departure was due to "inappropriate communication with players."

CBC has asked Canada Soccer and the Whitecaps to see the independent investigator's report into Birarda's behaviour that was jointly commissioned in September 2008. Neither organization has responded to the request but said they are working with police in light of the recent allegations.

The Whitecaps kick off against Los Angeles FC at 7 p.m. PT.