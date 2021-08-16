Vancouver Whitecaps say 3 team athletes were victims of racially motivated weekend attack

The Vancouver Whitecaps soccer team says three members of its male academy program were assaulted at an outdoor gathering Saturday evening in Burnaby.

One of the players is in hospital undergoing surgery following the assault, which the team says was racially motivated.

"Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community," the Whitecaps said in a statement.

The team says a suspect was arrested in relation to the incident and Burnaby RCMP is investigating the attack.

RCMP is working to provide media with further information.

In addition to its professional team, the Vancouver Whitecaps run an academy program for male players between the ages of 14 and 23 who train at a facility at the University of British Columbia.

The academy system is meant to develop players for the professional team.

'Heartbroken and sickened'

The team declined to speak about the attack and does not want to identify the players. It did not say if the two other players who were attacked were injured.

The release said the player in hospital is expected to make a full recovery.

It also said the team is "heartbroken and sickened" by the attack and its members "strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate.

"We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible," said the release.