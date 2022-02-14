Vancouver West End residents create memorial following death of well-known homeless man
Police say the death of the man known as Boomer does not appear to be suspicious
Residents of Vancouver's West End neighbourhood have been placing flowers, cards and candles this week at a prominent site in the neighbourhood following the death of a man experiencing homelessness.
The man, known as Boomer, was seen and cherished by neighbours for decades according to people at the intersection of Bute Street and Davie Street on Sunday.
"I was in shock that he's gone," said West End resident Frances Foley.
She said she spoke with Boomer nearly every morning for six years. "He was always really friendly."
Jimmy Ferron, another West End resident, said Boomer was a nice man who always engaged in conversation with neighbours.
Death not suspicious
In a statement to CBC News, Vancouver police said that Boomer's death does not appear to be suspicious.
"Preliminary evidence indicates a possible overdose, but it has yet to be confirmed by the coroner," said the statement.