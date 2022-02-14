Vancouver West End residents create memorial following death of well-known homeless man

Residents of Vancouver's West End neighbourhood have been placing flowers, cards and candles this week at a prominent site in the neighbourhood following the death of a man experiencing homelessness.

The man, known as Boomer, was seen and cherished by neighbours for decades according to people at the intersection of Bute Street and Davie Street on Sunday.

"I was in shock that he's gone," said West End resident Frances Foley.

She said she spoke with Boomer nearly every morning for six years. "He was always really friendly."

Jimmy Ferron, another West End resident, said Boomer was a nice man who always engaged in conversation with neighbours.

Dozens of messages seen on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022 at a memorial for Boomer, a man experiencing homelessness in Vancouver's West End who died recently. He had been a presence at the intersection of Bute Street and Davie Street for decades. (CBC News) Cards, flowers and candles have been placed at the intersection of Davie and Bute Streets in Vancouver's West End for a man known as Boomer who was a fixture in the neighbourhood. (CBC News)

Death not suspicious

In a statement to CBC News, Vancouver police said that Boomer's death does not appear to be suspicious.

"Preliminary evidence indicates a possible overdose, but it has yet to be confirmed by the coroner," said the statement.