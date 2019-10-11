A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Vancouver man in the city's West End last month.

Yasin Rashid, 23, was charged Friday morning, according to police.

On the evening of Sept. 10, officers found Kyle Vincent Gabriel, 29, injured inside a home on Pendrell Street after they responded to a call about an incident between two men. Gabriel later died at hospital.

Police say Rashid was arrested the night of the incident. He assaulted a police officer and attempted to injure a police dog during his arrest, according to police.

He has remained in custody since. Rashid is expected to make a court appearance Friday morning.

Gabriel's death marked the city's seventh homicide of 2019.