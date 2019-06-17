Man charged after violent home invasion at Vancouver apartment

Charges have been laid in connection with a violent home invasion in Vancouver that left a woman with serious injuries last week.

Police said the 29-year-old woman was attacked inside her West End apartment early Friday after a man broke into her apartment. Officers were called to the apartment on Beach Avenue near Jervis Street at around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said the man appeared to have entered the home through an unlocked patio door. They believe a number of items were stolen from the apartment during the break-in.

Paul Doczi, 50, was arrested by an officer on patrol on Saturday. He's now been charged with aggravated assault and break and enter, with police anticipating further charges.

Doczi remains in custody. His next court appearance is set for June 28.