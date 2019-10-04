3 arrested after alleged break-in at Vancouver apartment

Three people have been arrested after an alleged break-in at an apartment in Vancouver's West End on Thursday night.

Vancouver police were called to the home near Denman and Robson Streets shortly after 10 p.m. PT. A statement from police said the suspects ran off by the time patrol officers arrived, but different officers with the department's Emergency Response Team happened to be in the area and intervened.

The statement said three suspects, two men and a woman, were arrested as they were returning to a car parked nearby. Investigators stayed on scene for hours Thursday night, with a silver hatchback cordoned off behind yellow police tape in front of a 24-hour coffee shop.

Const. Steve Addison said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid.