Police watchdog investigates after man dies from Vancouver apartment fall

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in a fall from an apartment in Vancouver Saturday.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> received reports of a man throwing items, such as TVs and bicycles, from an apartment window on Bidwell near Haro around noon today. They located & entered the apartment. The distraught man fell from a window & died as a result. IIO is investigating. <a href="https://t.co/0TcXbOYOqT">https://t.co/0TcXbOYOqT</a> <a href="https://t.co/0aSASZtafv">pic.twitter.com/0aSASZtafv</a> —@VancouverPD

Vancouver police said officers responded to calls about a man throwing large items out of a high-rise on Bidwell near Haro Street around noon.

Officers said the items thrown from what they determined to be a ninth story apartment window included TVs and bicycles.

'Distraught'

VPD says officers entered the apartment and observed a man inside who appeared distraught.

In a release the force says the man fell from a window and died as a result.

The case has been handed over to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

.iiobc IIO Deploys to Incident in Vancouver 2019-122 <a href="https://t.co/vIHlhZAGd5">https://t.co/vIHlhZAGd5</a> —@iiobc

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

It is asking anyone who saw, heard or may have footage of the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.