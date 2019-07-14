Skip to Main Content
Police watchdog investigates after man dies from Vancouver apartment fall
British Columbia

Police watchdog investigates after man dies from Vancouver apartment fall

VPD initially responded to a man throwing items from 9th floor apartment on Bidwell near Haro Street.

VPD initially responded to a man throwing items from 9th floor apartment on Bidwell near Haro Street

CBC News ·
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death from the ninth storey of an apartment building in Vancouver's West End on Saturday July 13, 2019. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in a fall from an apartment in Vancouver Saturday.

Vancouver police said officers responded to calls about a man throwing large items out of a high-rise on Bidwell near Haro Street around noon.

Officers said the items thrown from what they determined to be a ninth story apartment window included TVs and bicycles.

'Distraught'

VPD says officers entered the apartment and observed a man inside who appeared distraught.

In a release the force says the man fell from a window and died as a result.

The case has been handed over to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

It is asking anyone who saw, heard or may have footage of the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories