Give your brolly a break: Rain finally easing off over South Coast

Those living in Metro Vancouver will have a brief reprieve from the mid-October downpour over the next several days, according to Environment Canada.
Forecast shows dry Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a sunny weekend
The forecast for the area shows a rain-free Wednesday and Thursday, with spurts of rain Friday ahead of a sunny weekend.
Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than the seasonal average high of 12 C.
The relatively dry weather is a departure from the typically soggy October norm.
The average temperatures are also a change from the first few days of the month, which saw the coolest lows in decades. Oct. 9 was the chilliest in nearly 60 years, with a low of 2 C at the city's airport.
