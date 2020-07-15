Today is expected to be the hottest day yet this summer in Vancouver

See that sunshine?

If you're able, you might want to get out and enjoy it — today will likely be the hottest day so far this summer in Metro Vancouver.

The forecast for Vancouver today is a high of 22, but parts of Metro Vancouver will feel like the low 30s with the humidex, CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said.

The UV index is high, so slather on some sunscreen before you head out.

There's a chance of showers rolling in Thursday, but it won't be a return to the wet and cloudy start to summer we saw earlier this month. The sun will return on Friday and into the weekend.

Vancouver's three biggest outdoor pools reopened this week, but because of COVID-19 precautions, you'll have to book a spot online the day before.

If you need a good book to enjoy at the beach, the Vancouver Public Library has reopened five of its branches after closing due to COVID-19.