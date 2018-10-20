Vancouver voter turnout expected to be higher than last municipal election

Vancouver voters are encouraged to allow plenty of time to cast their ballots today.

The City of Vancouver says large community centres are expected to be the busiest, with peak times between noon and 3:00 pm.

Officials say they anticipate higher than normal turnout because of the high turnout in the advanced polls.

Over 48,000 ballots have already been cast, which is 27 per cent higher than 2014's advance vote count, according to a news release from the City of Vancouver.

The city said factors that generally increase turnout include:

People feeling their vote counts.

Many incumbents aren't running again so voters feel their vote is critical.

People feel strongly about a key issue, in this case, housing.

A favourable weather forecast.

Registered voters are reminded to bring the voter information card they received in the mail and identification. Non-registered voters will need to bring at least two pieces of identification to prove who they are and where they live to cast their ballots.