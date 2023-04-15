Vancouver Vaisakhi parade set to make a colourful return

The Vancouver Vaisakhi parade is back for the first time since 2019.

The event, which faced cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to bring thousands of people to the area of East 49th Avenue, between Main and Fraser streets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event marks the creation of the order of the Khalsa in 1699 — a defining moment in Sikh history, which gave the Sikh faith its final form. Vaisakhi is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar and is celebrated every April.

A major component of the spiritual and cultural event is a parade featuring music, bright colours and decorated floats. The Sikh holy scriptures — known as the Guru Granth Sahib — are also carried through the streets on a float.

The parade starts at about 11 a.m. from Khalsa Diwan Temple at 8000 Ross St. It travels west on Southeast Marine Drive, north along Main Street, then east on 49th Avenue, south on Fraser Street, east on East 57th Avenue, then south along Ross Street back to Southeast Marine Drive.

The Early Edition 5:55 The Vaisakhi Parade in Vancouver The Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade, which celebrates the Punjabi New Year, is taking place this weekend. We speak to Parade Marshall Jag Sanghera about what to expect from the parade, the first one since 2019.

Vendors will be open along the parade route and festivities are expected to wrap up at around 5:30 p.m.

Road closures are in effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on sections of the following streets:

1100-200 Southeast Marine Drive from Ross Street to Main Street.

8100-6500 Main Street from Southeast Marine Drive to E 49th Avenue.

200-600 East 49th Avenue from Main Street to Fraser Street.

6500-7200 Fraser Street from East 49th Avenue to East 57th Avenue.

700-1000 East 57th Avenue from Fraser Street to Ross Street.

7300-8000 Ross Street from East 57th Avenue to Southeast Marine Drive.

Floats are a colourful part of Vaisakhi parades. (Jean Paetkau/CBC)

Thousands of people gathered in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C., during the 2018 Surrey Vaisakhi festival. (Roshini Nair/CBC)

Surrey Vaisakhi festival one week away

Vaisakhi celebrations will continue on Aprill 22 with the Surrey Vaisakhi festival, which is also back after a pause due to the pandemic.

Vancouver Vaisakhi festival

• When: Saturday, April 15.

• Where: East 49th Avenue between Main and Fraser Street.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Surrey Vaisakhi festival

• When: Saturday, April 22.

• Where: Around 128 Street and 76 Avenue.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun Run set for Sunday

Sunday will be another busy day in the city, with the Sun Run returning to the streets of Vancouver.

More than 23,000 people participated in last year's Sun Run, the first in-person version of the 10-kilometre road race since 2019.

Several road closures will be in effect for the event. Road closures will begin at 8 a.m. and end as late as 1:30 p.m.