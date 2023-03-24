Content
British Columbia

City of Vancouver says it'll remove 'unsanctioned' giant spider sculpture

The City of Vancouver says it will remove an "unsanctioned" sculpture of a giant spider that popped up under an East Vancouver overpass.

Created by Montreal artist Junko Playtime, the arachnid appeared beneath an East Vancouver overpass last week

Michelle Gomez · CBC News ·
A large black spider sculture, about a few meters in length, is stuck to a rock formation underneath an overpass.
The spider sculpture under the Victoria Drive overpass was created by artist Junko Playtime. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

The artwork, located beneath a Victoria Drive overpass near Broadway and visible from the nearby SkyTrain line, was created by Montreal artist Junko Playtime, who is known for crafting sculptures from reclaimed materials.

They posted it on their Instagram account with the title Phobia last Wednesday. 

The city said in a statement it was first made aware of the artwork last week and that it was not consulted over its installation. 

"The city has been working with its partners to discuss the best path forward for the removal, to ensure there is no damage to the bridge structure, and that the removal is done safely with minimal service level impacts to the adjacent rail lines," said the statement. 

The spider's location, a corridor for the SkyTrain, CN Rail and BNSF Railway, is managed by several companies. 

But some in the neighbourhood said they'd be sorry to see the giant spider go.

"We really like it ... we hope it stays there for a long time," said East Vancouver resident Dave Peters. 

Mysterious spider sculpture in Vancouver captures commuters' attention

7 days ago
Duration 0:29
A giant spider-like public art piece hanging under a Vancouver bridge is catching the eyes of passersby.

The city said it will allow the owner of the artwork to claim the piece during the removal process. 

Michelle Gomez

Michelle Gomez is a CBC writer in Vancouver. You can contact her at michelle.gomez@cbc.ca.

