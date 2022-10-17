Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting on Monday at the University Golf Club, near UBC's Vancouver campus.

At least six RCMP cruisers responded to the parking lot of the public golf course, located in Pacific Spirit Regional Park, around mid-morning.

There appeared to be a body in the parking lot covered by a white blanket. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since confirmed it has taken over the investigation.

Also on Monday, emergency crews responded to a burning vehicle in the nearby Dunbar neighbourhood. The vehicle was found on fire in an alley near Crown Street and 22nd Avenue, less than five kilometres from the golf course.

A car is pictured burned in an alley near Crown Avenue and 22nd street in Vancouver on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"RCMP are responding to a targeted incident at the University Golf Club. RCMP say there is nothing to indicate risk to the public," read a tweet from UBC.

The golf course has been closed while police investigate.

More to come.