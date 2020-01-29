The City of Vancouver, UBC and the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Development Corporation are joining forces to advocate for the completion of a SkyTrain line all the way to the university's Point Grey campus as soon as possible.

The three parties, including Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart and UBC president Santa Ono, are holding a media conference at 10:15 a.m. PT to announce details of their plan.

Last February, the Metro Vancouver Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation voted in favour of extending SkyTrain service to the Point Grey campus.

UBC is currently served by the 99 B-Line, which is the busiest bus route in Canada and the United States, according to a report submitted to the Mayors' Council, moving 60,000 transit customers a day.

The report said SkyTrain is the only transportation option that can provide sufficient capacity to meet demand on the route beyond 2045.

A line to UBC would extend the planned Broadway Subway Line, which will connect VCC-Clark station to Arbutus Street and is expected to open in 2025.

The UBC extension comes with an estimated price tag of $3.8 billion in 2018 dollars, with completion expected by 2030.