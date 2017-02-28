Vancouver's Trump hotel closes permanently, to shock of staff

Vancouver's Trump International Hotel is closing permanently, according to staff who answered the hotel phone Friday morning.

Two people answering the phone at the front concierge desk, who did not give their names, said the hotel is empty, closing and staff are gone.

Meanwhile calls to make bookings Thursday and Friday were refused by staff who said the hotel was not taking any business. The online booking portal for the luxury hotel shows no rooms available beyond Aug 27.

Repeated calls for more information to Holborn Group and the hotel manager, who is based in Hawaii, were not returned.

Signs on the hotel indicate a shutdown due to COVID-19 on April 4.

The front entrance is boarded up, and the online booking system does not connect to staff.

Earlier this month Vancouver Coastal Health expanded a warning about a possible coronavirus exposure at the hotel's lounge, called the IVY, between Aug. 7 and 9.

A union representative for hotel staff told CBC the news came as a shock and staff learned of the closure from the media.

There were protests in 2017 when the hotel opened and unveiled the gleaming silver Trump name emblazoned on the front facade of the hotel.