East Vancouver's Trout Lake closed to swimming due to E. coli

Trout Lake has been closed to swimming and wading due to high levels of E. coli in the water, the city's health authority says.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Vancouver Coastal Health announced no swimming or wading is allowed at this time.

Swimming beaches in Metro Vancouver may be required to close when E. Coli levels in a single sample exceed 400 E. Coli per 100 millilitres of water. A sample taken last Thursday showed 1,700 E. Coli per 100 millilitres.

Despite the elevated reading, the average levels of E. Coli in the lake were closer to the acceptable standard but still exceeded it.

The health authority cautions high counts of E. Coli can increase the chances of gastrointestinal illnesses and skin or eye infections. This can happen when people come into contact with infected human or animal feces or stools that get into the water.

Two additional beaches also remain closed due to the level of E. Coli present in the water.

Sunset Beach was temporarily shut down on Aug. 8 and Snug Cove Beach has had advisories in effect since the beginning of June.