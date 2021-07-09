Vancouver police seek Tesla dashcam video of collision that led to toddler's death

Investigators in Vancouver want the driver of a white Tesla to come forward with possible dashcam video that may help in a case involving the death of a 23-month-child on Tuesday.

Const. Tania Visintin said in a release the vehicle was in the area of Smithe and Hornby streets around 6 p.m. PT when a black Ford Escape crashed into a black McLaren sports car.

One of the vehicles in the collision ended up careening into the girl and her father, who were on the sidewalk.

The girl died at the scene. The father was taken to hospital with injuries.

A 29-year-old driver of the Ford Escape was arrested at the scene. No charges have been recommended but the investigation is ongoing.

Visintin said the Tesla was driving in the same direction as the Ford before the crash.

Police believe the white Tesla was driving west on Smithe Street and then made a right turn onto Hornby Street. The vehicle pulled over on Hornby Street until about 6:08 p.m. before it left the area.

"Investigators are asking for that person to come forward and speak to police," Visintin said, adding that the driver should call the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.