Vancouver to Victoria passenger ferry alters sailings
The new schedule will offer passengers more time to discover Victoria
A year into service, V2V, the luxury passenger-only ferry between Vancouver and Victoria, is changing its schedule.
Originally, V2V's schedule has seen its vessel leave Victoria at 9:30 a.m. for its three-hour journey to Vancouver. The vessel would then depart Vancouver for Victoria at 1:30 p.m., leaving passengers looking for a day trip only one hour of urban exploration.
After collecting feedback from guests and partners, it's decided to make some adjustments.
"Our current schedule does not accommodate what the tourists in Vancouver are after. Overwhelmingly, what people are looking for is a day trip to Victoria," said vice-president Julian Wright.
He told All Points Westhost, Jason D'Souza, the new schedule will depart Vancouver at 8 a.m. and eventually leave Victoria at 4:00 p.m.
"That allows guests about four hours to look around Victoria, which is what we've received a lot of feedback from guests and partners, that's what they'd like to explore and discover," said Wright.
From year-round to seasonal
The schedule won't be the only change in the company's future. Oct. 15 marks its last day of service before it switches to a seasonal model, returning on March 15, 2019.
Wright says the winter weather proved to be a challenge for the service.
"The winter time has significantly more unpredictable weather compared to summer. The weather you experience, mainly due to fog but also heightened wind and waves ... we feel the experience on the seas is not really where we need to be," said Wright.
Despite the changes, Wright says the service's first year was successful. However, he does anticipate a boost in ridership following the changes.
You can listen to the full interview below;
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.