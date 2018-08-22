Vancouver to Victoria passenger ferry alters sailings

A year into service, V2V, the luxury passenger-only ferry between Vancouver and Victoria, is changing its schedule.

Originally, V2V's schedule has seen its vessel leave Victoria at 9:30 a.m. for its three-hour journey to Vancouver. The vessel would then depart Vancouver for Victoria at 1:30 p.m., leaving passengers looking for a day trip only one hour of urban exploration.

After collecting feedback from guests and partners, it's decided to make some adjustments.

"Our current schedule does not accommodate what the tourists in Vancouver are after. Overwhelmingly, what people are looking for is a day trip to Victoria," said vice-president Julian Wright.

He told All Points Westhost, Jason D'Souza, the new schedule will depart Vancouver at 8 a.m. and eventually leave Victoria at 4:00 p.m.

"That allows guests about four hours to look around Victoria, which is what we've received a lot of feedback from guests and partners, that's what they'd like to explore and discover," said Wright.

Victoria to Vancouver ferry docks in Vancouver's Coal Harbour. The company is switching to a seasonal model for 2019. (David Horemans/CBC)

From year-round to seasonal

The schedule won't be the only change in the company's future. Oct. 15 marks its last day of service before it switches to a seasonal model, returning on March 15, 2019.

Wright says the winter weather proved to be a challenge for the service.

"The winter time has significantly more unpredictable weather compared to summer. The weather you experience, mainly due to fog but also heightened wind and waves ... we feel the experience on the seas is not really where we need to be," said Wright.

Despite the changes, Wright says the service's first year was successful. However, he does anticipate a boost in ridership following the changes.

You can listen to the full interview below;

