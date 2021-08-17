Vancouver man charged with attempted murder after a stranger's throat was slashed Sunday

A 30-year-old Vancouver man as been charged with attempted murder after allegedly slashing a stranger's throat on Sunday in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Jesse Attig is alleged to have approached a 46-year-old Vancouver man from behind, slashed his throat and walked away. The attack occurred in Mount Pleasant near Quebec Street and East 10th Avenue around 3 p.m.

"This attack appears to have been random, and it caused serious injuries to the victim," said Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department.

Several witnesses stayed with the victim and until police arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he received stitches for his "significant cuts" on his neck and throat, said Sgt. Addison. He has since been released as his injuries are no longer life-threatening,

Attig was apprehended near Kingsgate Mall and remains in custody.

Anybody with information surrounding the attack is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.