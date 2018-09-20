Vancouver taking notes on Seattle's 'urban villages' strategy for affordable housing

Vancouver isn't the only city grappling with zoning its way out of the housing crisis.

On Thursday, urban planners from San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, Ore., are in town to discuss the future of West Coast cities, with affordable housing a key focus.

As Vancouver prepares to undergo a mass rezoning of single-family neighbourhoods, city planners here are looking for tips on housing strategy from Seattle and its rezoning approach.

David Driskell, deputy director of planning at the City of Seattle, said the metropolitan region is experiencing an "affordability crisis" — language familiar to many in the Lower Mainland.

"We're having economic boom times, which is great in many ways, but that has caused a lot of strain on our infrastructure and a significant impact on the price of land in the city," he told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition.

Mandatory housing affordability

Driskell said Seattle has been trying to rezone neighbourhoods to make way for more density through a mandatory housing affordability plan.

The idea is that developers building in specific targeted areas around transit hubs — what they call "urban villages" — are allowed to build bigger in exchange for providing more affordable housing on site, or they pay into an affordable housing fund managed by the city, according to Driskell.

Land prices continue to climb despite existing initiatives because demand continues to grow, he said, so the city is looking to expand the boundaries of its urban villages.

There has been pushback from residents of single-family neighbourhoods that occupy the outer edges of these developed areas, but Driskell said that, as in Vancouver, there's no more space to build single-family homes.

"I think like Vancouver we're very constrained, land wise… Most of our cities are still zoned for single-family neighbourhoods and there's not a place left to build more single-family homes. If we're going to create more housing opportunities, we have to look at the land supply we have."

Inclusionary housing

For the panel discussion at the Vancouver Playhouse on Thursday evening, Driskell said he and his American colleagues have been asked to discuss big moves they're making to create the ideal city.

The first question he asked in response was: "Whose ideal?"

He says he recognizes that communities in the Seattle area have been displaced and affected by the swift development happening in urban centres and is taking that population into consideration when approaching the next stage of growth in the city.

"They're part of our city today and we want them to be a part of our future, so that means we have to do things differently than we have in the past," he said.

'What Vancouver's really missing in my view is some overarching vision and actual citywide plan,' city planner Gil Kelley says. (Chris Corday/CBC)

'We've never had a citywide plan in Vancouver'

Event creator and Vancouver's current chief planner Gil Kelley, who has previously worked in Portland and San Francisco, said he wants to think bigger about the city's future — beyond the neighbourhood scale.

"What Vancouver's really missing in my view is some overarching vision and actual citywide plan," Kelley said.

"We've never had a citywide plan in Vancouver, which would probably come as a shock to the other three speakers because they all have them."

He said he's hoping to stir ideas among residents and investors on how the city as a whole can form a cooperative housing strategy.

With files from The Early Edition

To hear the full interview listen to media below:

Today urban planners from San Francisco, Portland and Seattle are in town to discuss the future of west coast cities with affordable housing a key focus. 9:06