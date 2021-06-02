Longtime Vancouver Sun columnist Shelley Fralic remembered as a 'force of nature'

As news of Shelley Fralic's death spread over social media Tuesday, words like "extraordinary," "legend" and "gem" were used to describe the longtime Vancouver Sun columnist.

Fralic died unexpectedly at her home in New Westminster on May 31. She was 68.

Fellow columnist and friend, Pete McMartin, wrote a touching, obituary in Fralic's honour , published Wednesday in the Vancouver Sun.

In it, he described Fralic as his closest friend and colleague at the Sun.

Absolutely heartbroken over the loss of Shelley Fralic, an incredible journalist and mentor. She fought for me to get my first job at a major daily and mentored and championed me through it and beyond. I would not have had the career I've had without her.<a href="https://t.co/x3HbS4nDU5">https://t.co/x3HbS4nDU5</a> —@gwendolynmr

In an interview with The Early Edition's Stephen Quinn, McMartin described her as a "force of nature, a real strong woman, funny as hell," who loved to connect with her readers.

"She would get hundreds of emails for a column she wrote and she would answer every single email, phone call, letter," McMartin said.

"It didn't matter whether those were laudatory or critical, you know, Shelley answered them all. I think her readers really appreciated that."

I am devastated by the loss of Shelley Fralic. She was an amazing woman and such an in-touch columnist. I wrote her a letter when she was retiring in 2016 and she sent such a sweet acknowledgment. I’ll miss her voice and her the warmth of her personality. <a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverSun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverSun</a> —@RKapil

Fralic became a reporter with the Vancouver Sun in 1979, wrote her first column in 2001 and worked as a full-time columnist from 2003 to 2016. McMartin says she was "coaxed" out of retirement last year to resume her column.

She worked on many books, including one about the Vancouver Sun, another about the woman who discovered Michael Bublé, and she contributed to a photo collection of Vancouver in the '70s created by Douglas Coupland.

She received a Lifetime Acheivement Award from the Jack Webster Foundation in 2017 and dedicated countless hours to The Vancouver Sun's Children Fund and Adopt-A-School Program, helping children in need throughout B.C.

Though her professional accomplishments were vast, McMartin said her family remained her top priority.

BC has lost a legend, the media has lost a champion, and we all have lost a friend. We are devastated by the sudden loss of Shelley Fralic. Her contributions to journalism are immense, enriching our lives with her words, wit, wisdom and personality. We already miss her. <a href="https://t.co/NJysPIiE9D">pic.twitter.com/NJysPIiE9D</a> —@JackWebsterFdn

"She would write about her family, and those were, I thought, her best columns," he said.

"Those were columns that everyone could identify with. She opened up to people in those columns and, you know, let people know what her failings and weaknesses were. That's a refreshing thing for a reader to read and everyone who has family can identify with that."

