Vancouver students skip school for climate change

Hundred of students in Vancouver skipped school and took to the streets on Friday, inspired by the global Climate Strike movement to draw attention to a threat to their futures.

The global Climate Strike movement inspired hundreds of students to take to the streets of downtown Vancouver to draw attention to climate change's threat to their futures.

The march started with a rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery plaza in downtown Vancouver. The demonstrators were given instructions on the chants they would be using before heading out to walk around the city's core.

The event featured a speech by environmental activist David Suzuki but most of those in attendance are still too young to vote.

Climate strikes began in Sweden

Friday's march in Vancouver was part of a global youth movement inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg who, after record heat waves and wildfires, sat outside parliament in Stockholm for two weeks protesting government inaction on climate change.

Similar marches were held across the province and throughout the country.

The last youth climate strike took place in March and another is expected to be held on Sept. 27.