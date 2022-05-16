Bus stop removal risks student safety, Vancouver parent advisory group says

TransLink's removal of bus stops near eight schools in Vancouver has made it more dangerous for kids to come to class by transit, the city's District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) says.

The stops were scrapped as part of the Bus Stop Balancing Program, which the transit authority says was done to make certain routes faster and more reliable.

Vancouver DPAC says some of those changes were made during the pandemic and others came into effect in April but school administration and families say they did not know about them.

Now, after parents brought their concerns forward to the district advisory council, Vancouver DPAC executive Michael Lang says the group is pushing back at TransLink in the hope the decision can be reversed.

"What we want to see is a do-no-harm approach," said Lang, speaking Monday on CBC's The Early Edition.

Busy intersections

Lang used the example of the situation at Eric Hamber Secondary School to highlight parents' worries.

The school is located near the busy intersection of Oak Street and 33rd Avenue and Lang says it used to have a bus stop next to the school on the same block.

Now, he says, the closest stop is further from the school on the other side of the street.

Students at Eric Hamber Secondary School have to cross a busy intersection at 33rd Avenue and Oak Street to make it to the closest bus stop. (Google Maps)

"It's really dangerous. Now you have kids late for school or kids going on field trips having to rush back to class. They're going to want to rush across that intersection to get to school. And I think we can all agree that that's not ideal," said Lang.

The DPAC says other schools negatively affected by stop changes include General Gordon Elementary, Lord Nelson Elementary, Tillicum Annex, Trafalgar Elementary, Lord Kitchener Elementary, Kerrisdale Elementary and Kitsilano Secondary.

Not snap decisons: TransLink

TransLink says it followed a "rigorous" planning process and considered many factors before making stop changes. In a statement, the transit authority says these factors included accessibility, spacing between stops and area demographics.

TransLink spent a month notifying people about the changes by putting up signs at stops and contacting stakeholders, including schools and parent advisory councils, the statement said.

"This year, we met with DPAC several times, in addition to regular correspondence regarding bus stops that were removed near schools," said TransLink.

It says bus stops were closed where ridership was low, alternative stops were nearby, and/or if the intersection lacked crosswalks or signals for safe crossing.

Lang said DPAC has had some "good discussions" with TransLink but is still pushing to have the changes reversed.

He says decisions were made when overall ridership was way down because of the pandemic. He also said there has been an uptick in schools using public transit for field trips since September 2021, when rides became free for children under 12.

Any future decisions to eliminate stops, said Lang, should be more mindful of student safety.