Skip to Main Content
How good is your Vancouver streets knowledge?
British Columbia·QUIZ

How good is your Vancouver streets knowledge?

What streets are named after war battles? Who was responsible for naming most of the streets? This is your chance to show off your Vancouver cred.

What streets are named after war battles? Who was responsible for naming most of the streets?

CBC News ·
What streets are named after war battles? Who was responsible for naming most of the streets? This is your chance to show off your Vancouver cred. (City of Vancouver)

The City of Vancouver has 651 unique street names, and like most other cities in the world, the names were often slapped on in a rather haphazard manner. 

Some are comical, others baffling and some facts about Vancouver streets names are straight up worth a face palm.

So test your knowledge with our quiz!

But if you need to do some research first, here's the analysis by CBC's Justin McElroy of all 651 street names and their history.

Crave more Vancouver trivia content? The City of Vancouver knows its street names aren't representative. Here's what it's doing about it

CBC municipal affairs reporter Justin McElroy goes through the origins of all 651 unique street names in the city and learns just how random some of them are. 9:24

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.