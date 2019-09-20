How good is your Vancouver streets knowledge?
What streets are named after war battles? Who was responsible for naming most of the streets? This is your chance to show off your Vancouver cred.
The City of Vancouver has 651 unique street names, and like most other cities in the world, the names were often slapped on in a rather haphazard manner.
Some are comical, others baffling and some facts about Vancouver streets names are straight up worth a face palm.
So test your knowledge with our quiz!
But if you need to do some research first, here's the analysis by CBC's Justin McElroy of all 651 street names and their history.
