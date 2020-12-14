Vancouver releases strategy to move homeless people out of Strathcona Park

The wheels are being put in motion to end the tent city at Vancouver's Strathcona Park, where over 300 people are living.

According to a news release from the City of Vancouver, once indoor space has been secured for the encampment's residents, the Vancouver Park Board will move to enforce the city's no-camping bylaw, possibly through a court injunction.

Plans are underway to use Jericho Hostel in West Point Grey and the 2400 Motel on Kingsway as "temporary indoor space" to shelter those living in the park.

B.C. Housing is also looking to secure additional temporary shelter space, according to the release.

"The goal of all of the partners is to work together and with people experiencing homelessness in the park to support their voluntary transition indoors," reads the release.

No timeline has been presented for moving the tent city's residents out of the park.

On CBC's The Early Edition on Monday, Vancouver Coun. Rebecca Bligh said the 285-bed Jericho Hostel will operate at below capacity as temporary housing in order to abide by pandemic protocols.

The Strathcona Park tent city in Vancouver pictured on July 2, around two weeks after homeless people began relocating there. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"It would be appropriate, given the location of Jericho Hostel, to temporarily house folks there who don't require a lot of supports around them because it's not really close to anything they need," she said, adding that the city was looking for a not-for-profit operator for the hostel.

Bligh also said "humanitarian services" in the form of a warming shelter and showers were coming to Strathcona Park now that the park board had made it clear the encampment won't be allowed to become entrenched.

The Strathcona Park tent city appeared in June, immediately after the Vancouver Port Authority won a court injunction requiring campers to leave a parking lot next to the harbourfront CRAB Park.

A previous encampment at Oppenheimer Park on the Downtown Eastside was shut down by the B.C. government in April after nearly two years, over fears of COVID-19 spreading.

The City of Vancouver and Park Board says it has a strategy to end the tent city in Strathcona Park, where over 300 people are living. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

People living around Strathcona Park have voiced safety concerns over the tent city encampment.

Others see it as a flashpoint for Vancouver's homelessness and affordable housing crisis.

In Monday's release, the city also says enforcement of a fire safety order issued for Strathcona Park in June will include the removal of propane tanks and flammable materials.

"The status quo at Strathcona Park is not OK. We need a resolution to the encampment. I believe we are on track to do that," said Park Board chair Camil Dumont.