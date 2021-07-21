Man shot dead in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot dead inside a housing project early Tuesday.

The shooting, which police describe as targeted, took place at the London Hotel, a supportive housing project in the Downtown Eastside, at 5 a.m. PT.

Police say there were two suspects on scene, but they fled and have not yet been found.

This marks Vancouver's 11th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.