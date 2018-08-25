Stolen truck crash on Main Street sends 4 people to hospital in Vancouver

A crash involving a suspected stolen truck and a Ford Focus on a busy road in Vancouver sent four people to hospital.

Vancouver police say officers pursued a suspected pick-up using their cruiser lights and sirens around 5 p.m. PT Saturday on Main Street near Pender.

The red marker shows where Vancouver police began their chase of a suspected stolen pick-up truck at 5 p.m. PT Saturday, August 25, 2018. (Google Maps)

However, the officers gave up the chase after the driver of the truck did not stop in consideration of public safety.

Blocks later however, the pick-up collided with a white Ford Focus on Main Street and Prior Street and also hit some parked cars along the east side of Main Street according to a release from police.

The red marker shows where a suspected pick-up truck crashed into another vehicle after not stopping after a short police chase. (Google Maps)

The two occupants in the pick-up were arrested and taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

Police said at lease two other people involved in the collision were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident closed Main Street at Prior for four hours on Saturday.

Vancouver police said it notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. about the collision.

The police watchdog investigates officer-related incidents of death or serious harm in order to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

The IIOBC has not said if it will investigate the incident.