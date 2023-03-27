Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after victim dies in stabbing near Starbucks in downtown Vancouver

One person has died and another has been criminally charged after a stabbing near a Starbucks in a busy area of downtown Vancouver on Sunday evening, police said Monday in a statement.

Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, died after being stabbed following a "brief altercation" outside the coffee shop at Granville and Pender streets just after 5:30 p.m., police said.

Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder.

"Investigators do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other, however, the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing remain under investigation," read the statement.

The area outside the coffee shop was busy with shoppers and other passersby on a spring weekend afternoon at the time of the stabbing. Police said members of the public flagged down a police officer on patrol after the stabbing, who arrested the suspect at the scene.

"We saw the guy get lifted onto the ambulance ... The scene around, there had to be at least 15, 20 cop cars. Everyone was just kind of in shock," said Mark Buckingham, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident after his bus was stopped near the scene.

"For it to happen at that location in broad daylight ... was just very weird," he added.

Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses who saw the aftermath of the stabbing or anyone who might have cellphone video.