One person was injured and another arrested after an incident near a Starbucks in a busy area of downtown Vancouver on Sunday evening, according to police.

A statement from police said one person was hospitalized after a "serious assault" near the coffee shop at Granville and Dunsmuir streets just after 5:30 p.m.

"We saw the guy get lifted onto the ambulance ... The scene around, there had to be at least 15, 20 cop cars. Everyone was just kind of in shock," said Mark Buckingham, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident after his bus was stopped near the scene.

"For it to happen at that location in broad daylight ... was just very weird," he added. "I go into that Starbucks all the time."

Police said the person who was assaulted was taken to hospital for serious injuries. B.C. Emergency Health Services later said the man was in critical condition.

Vancouver police said one person has been arrested.

CBC News has contacted Vancouver police for more information.