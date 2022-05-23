Man dead after fight ends in stabbing outside Vancouver nightclub: police

One man is dead after a fight outside a nightclub in Vancouver escalated into a stabbing early Monday.

Police said officers were called to the area near Marine Drive and Hudson Street, not far from the Gallery Vancouver club, around 3:30 a.m. PT. A fight had broken out between "a large group" of people, according to a statement.

Officers found a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed. He later died in hospital.

The statement said a 24-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

"This incident happened close to a nearby nightclub at closing time," Const. Tania Visintin wrote in the statement. "We know there were a lot of people who saw what happened this morning."

Anyone with information is asked to call police. The stabbing is the city's fifth homicide of the year.