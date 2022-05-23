Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Man dead after fight ends in stabbing outside Vancouver nightclub: police

One man is dead after a fight outside a nightclub in Vancouver escalated into a stabbing early Monday.

24-year-old in custody after late night stabbing

CBC News ·
Police are seen outside the Gallery Vancouver club on Monday after a man was stabbed to death in the area overnight. (Shane Mackichan)

Police said officers were called to the area near Marine Drive and Hudson Street, not far from the Gallery Vancouver club, around 3:30 a.m. PT. A fight had broken out between "a large group" of people, according to a statement.

Officers found a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed. He later died in hospital.

The statement said a 24-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

"This incident happened close to a nearby nightclub at closing time," Const. Tania Visintin wrote in the statement. "We know there were a lot of people who saw what happened this morning."

Anyone with information is asked to call police. The stabbing is the city's fifth homicide of the year.

 

