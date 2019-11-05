One person was injured and another arrested after a stabbing near a mall complex in Vancouver on Monday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to Abbott and Keefer streets, outside the International Village Mall. One person was taken to hospital in serious condition

A statement from Vancouver police said there is no threat to the public.

Officers taped off a swath of the intersection as investigators worked Monday night, speaking with witnesses outside the area's cafés and restaurants.

A large portion of the intersection, just north of Rogers Arena, was cordoned off Monday as police investigated. (CBC)

International Village Mall, previously known as Tinseltown, sits on the southern edge of the Downtown Eastside and houses a handful of busy fast food restaurants and a 12-theatre cinema.