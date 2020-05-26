2 seriously injured in 3rd Downtown Eastside stabbing in 24 hours

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning in Vancouver that happened when a group of people tried to rob another group.

The investigation led to a traffic shutdown for three hours near East Hastings and Gore streets.

Vancouver police said they responded to several 911 calls before 6 a.m. PT from the area, and two people have been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was cordoned off as investigators gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses, but roads reopened shortly after 9 a.m., police said.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Aaron Roed said the investigation is in its early stages, but there does not appear to be any threat to the public and Tuesday's assault seems to be an isolated incident.

Police say the incident brings the total stabbings over the past 24 hours to three.

Monday afternoon police were called to an area near Hastings and Main Streets where a 20-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A few hours after that stabbing, police say, a 34-year-old man in the lane near Carrall and East Cordova Streets was also stabbed.

No arrests have been made in either case, police said.

"Our officers continue to deal with violent people and dangerous scenarios," said Vancouver police Const.Tania Visintin. "Despite business closures and less people out during this pandemic ... our officers continue to deal with violent people and dangerous scenarios."

Witnesses are urged to call if they have any information about any of the three assaults.