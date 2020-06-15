Vancouver sports fields reopen for reservations July 1

Vancouver's 153 playing fields will once again be available for bookings starting July 1, allowing sports teams and child-care programs to reserve facilities for modified training, camps and play.

The Vancouver Park Board announcement includes a notice that holders are responsible for following public health requirements around physical distancing, hand hygiene and the sharing and cleaning of equipment.

Vancouver Coastal Health and the Park Board can revoke a permit if rules are not followed.

In the statement, the park board says it is taking "a thoughtful and phased approach" to reopening that aligns with the B.C. Restart Plan and Via Sport Return to Sport Guidelines.

Golf courses, tennis courts, skate parks and some other outdoor facilities have already reopened in Vancouver.

Swimming pools remain closed.

All City of Vancouver sports and recreation facilities shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.