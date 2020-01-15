#VancouverSnowStorm2020 captures the highs and lows of a coastal snow day
Let's recap some of the finest moments on the Twitter hashtag
When it snows in Vancouver, what's the first thing we do?
It's not getting snow tires, clearing our sidewalks or plowing our streets.
No, it's tweeting.
The Twitter hashtag #VancouverSnowStorm2020 is a portal into the shenanigans that our fair coastal city has endured throughout this chaotic week.
The name alone points to our flair for theatrics. Fifteen centimetres of snow and -5 C weather, you say? Snow. Storm. 2020.
Let's look back at some of the finest moments.
Who needs a shovel in Vancouver when you can use, er, a lawn chair?
He's shoveling snow with a folding chair. If this ain't west coast I don't know what is. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/CDs0yxWqda">pic.twitter.com/CDs0yxWqda</a>—@kahlilashanti
Twitter: the best place to grumble about transit
Great job <a href="https://twitter.com/TransLink?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransLink</a> for picking a <a href="https://twitter.com/Bombardier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bombardier</a> design that doesn't take snowfall into account! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/JrwwGMGGAQ">pic.twitter.com/JrwwGMGGAQ</a>—@sxycaligirl69
In case you were wondering why your bus was late
Good day to walk to work. Epic bus jam on Granville St. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bctransit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bctransit</a> <a href="https://t.co/obgBrWZ8K6">pic.twitter.com/obgBrWZ8K6</a>—@conradolson
The next best commuting option: cross-country skiing
Bike lane turned cross-country ski course <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yvr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yvr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowmageddon2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowmageddon2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMcCbYvuC6">pic.twitter.com/eMcCbYvuC6</a>—@jadabasi
There are angels walking among us
This Saint of a woman was shoveling the staircase on the Cambie Bridge.... just because she wanted to help out! <br>Give her some love! We can all help make our snow day a little easier. :) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowpocalypse2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowpocalypse2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/5AKvv4x5zz">pic.twitter.com/5AKvv4x5zz</a>—@lkretzel1130
We worked out all summer for this moment
OMG!!!! When transit passengers have to push their mode of conveyance, you know you should have stayed home. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Translink?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Translink</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/zWt0HaePYP">pic.twitter.com/zWt0HaePYP</a>—@fauxrugged
Extremely necessary animal snow content
At least 7 locals are enjoying the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverSnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverSnow</a>!❄️ We're open today so stop by for some cocoa and an otter-ly adorable winter wonderland. <a href="https://t.co/y9SJeLTSMm">pic.twitter.com/y9SJeLTSMm</a>—@vanaqua
Vancouver police officers are settling bets by throwing snow on each other's faces.
How our Media Relations Officers settle a bet on a snow day… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetterlucknexttimeSgtRoed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetterlucknexttimeSgtRoed</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brrrr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brrrr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goodsport?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goodsport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://t.co/357dqPxAXP">pic.twitter.com/357dqPxAXP</a>—@VancouverPD
And, of course, we forgot how to drive.
Hey maybe don’t. <a href="https://t.co/Uc3uP9gGlY">pic.twitter.com/Uc3uP9gGlY</a>—@wahlsy
Well, that was fun. See you all again Thursday for Snowmaggedon Round Two.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.