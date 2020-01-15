Skip to Main Content
#VancouverSnowStorm2020 captures the highs and lows of a coastal snow day
The Twitter hashtag is a portal into the shenanigans that our fair coastal city has endured throughout this chaotic week.

Alex Migdal · CBC News ·
A child, free from school, toboggans on a closed street in East Vancouver after a heavy snowfall on Jan. 15, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

When it snows in Vancouver, what's the first thing we do?

It's not getting snow tires, clearing our sidewalks or plowing our streets.

No, it's tweeting.

The Twitter hashtag #VancouverSnowStorm2020 is a portal into the shenanigans that our fair coastal city has endured throughout this chaotic week.

The name alone points to our flair for theatrics. Fifteen centimetres of snow and -5 C weather, you say? Snow. Storm. 2020. 

Let's look back at some of the finest moments.

Who needs a shovel in Vancouver when you can use, er, a lawn chair?

Twitter: the best place to grumble about transit

In case you were wondering why your bus was late

The next best commuting option: cross-country skiing

There are angels walking among us

We worked out all summer for this moment

Extremely necessary animal snow content

Vancouver police officers are settling bets by throwing snow on each other's faces.

And, of course, we forgot how to drive.

Well, that was fun. See you all again Thursday for Snowmaggedon Round Two.

