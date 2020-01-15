When it snows in Vancouver, what's the first thing we do?

It's not getting snow tires, clearing our sidewalks or plowing our streets.

No, it's tweeting.

The Twitter hashtag #VancouverSnowStorm2020 is a portal into the shenanigans that our fair coastal city has endured throughout this chaotic week.

The name alone points to our flair for theatrics. Fifteen centimetres of snow and -5 C weather, you say? Snow. Storm. 2020.

Let's look back at some of the finest moments.

Who needs a shovel in Vancouver when you can use, er, a lawn chair?

He's shoveling snow with a folding chair. If this ain't west coast I don't know what is. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/CDs0yxWqda">pic.twitter.com/CDs0yxWqda</a> —@kahlilashanti

Twitter: the best place to grumble about transit

Great job <a href="https://twitter.com/TransLink?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransLink</a> for picking a <a href="https://twitter.com/Bombardier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bombardier</a> design that doesn't take snowfall into account! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/JrwwGMGGAQ">pic.twitter.com/JrwwGMGGAQ</a> —@sxycaligirl69

In case you were wondering why your bus was late

Good day to walk to work. Epic bus jam on Granville St. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bctransit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bctransit</a> <a href="https://t.co/obgBrWZ8K6">pic.twitter.com/obgBrWZ8K6</a> —@conradolson

The next best commuting option: cross-country skiing

Bike lane turned cross-country ski course <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yvr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yvr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowmageddon2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowmageddon2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMcCbYvuC6">pic.twitter.com/eMcCbYvuC6</a> —@jadabasi

There are angels walking among us

This Saint of a woman was shoveling the staircase on the Cambie Bridge.... just because she wanted to help out! <br>Give her some love! We can all help make our snow day a little easier. :) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowpocalypse2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowpocalypse2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/5AKvv4x5zz">pic.twitter.com/5AKvv4x5zz</a> —@lkretzel1130

We worked out all summer for this moment

OMG!!!! When transit passengers have to push their mode of conveyance, you know you should have stayed home. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Translink?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Translink</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/zWt0HaePYP">pic.twitter.com/zWt0HaePYP</a> —@fauxrugged

Extremely necessary animal snow content

At least 7 locals are enjoying the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverSnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverSnow</a>!❄️ We're open today so stop by for some cocoa and an otter-ly adorable winter wonderland. <a href="https://t.co/y9SJeLTSMm">pic.twitter.com/y9SJeLTSMm</a> —@vanaqua

Vancouver police officers are settling bets by throwing snow on each other's faces.

How our Media Relations Officers settle a bet on a snow day… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetterlucknexttimeSgtRoed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetterlucknexttimeSgtRoed</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brrrr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brrrr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goodsport?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goodsport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouversnowstorm2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouversnowstorm2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://t.co/357dqPxAXP">pic.twitter.com/357dqPxAXP</a> —@VancouverPD

And, of course, we forgot how to drive.

Hey maybe don’t. <a href="https://t.co/Uc3uP9gGlY">pic.twitter.com/Uc3uP9gGlY</a> —@wahlsy

Well, that was fun. See you all again Thursday for Snowmaggedon Round Two.