'Clearly, the world has no rules anymore': April brings snow to Metro Vancouver

No, you haven't been seeing things: snow really did fall in parts of Metro Vancouver on Thursday.

A few flakes fell early in the morning, in stark contrast to the usual spring weather. Generally, come April, the region's streets are shaded by arches of blooming cherry blossom trees rather than a flurry of thick snowflakes.

Today we get snow, for a bit. Yikes, never seen this in Vancouver in April. <a href="https://t.co/QEsFtoTV0H">https://t.co/QEsFtoTV0H</a> —@LeighLeighlaw

Forecasters said a mix of cold weather and arctic air was to blame, even if it seemed like Mother Nature was just pulling a belated April Fools' joke.

"With temperatures at the freezing mark, or just slightly above, isolated pockets of precipitation are falling as snow," said CBC Vancouver meteorologist Brett Soderholm.

"Temperatures across the province are well below seasonal for this time of year ... These chilly conditions are expected to last through Saturday."

Soderholm said any lingering snowfall will likely turn to showers as the day warms — a much more expected sight for early April.

The meteorologist said the white stuff could fall again overnight and into Friday morning. But, worry not: he said the weather should return to normal by Monday.

"A clearing and warming trend is expected next week, with temperatures much closer to seasonal," said Soderholm.

People living in Metro Vancouver couldn't quite comprehend the snow Thursday.

April 2: slight sprinkling of snow from sky<br><br>Me: UGH<br><br>7 yo: Mama why do you say UGH to anything coming down from the sky except for sunshine?<br><br>Me: I have trouble accepting reality <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> —@MOrtabasi

It's April. <br><br>In Vancouver. <br><br>And it's snowing. <br><br>Snow. <br><br>...<br><br>Clearly, the world has no rules anymore. —@ratrek0

How bizarre is the world right now? Well, it's April 2 and it just hailed, and now light snow is falling. In <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouver</a>. But it's already melted. —@carlashore

But, at least one Twitter user found a silver lining.