Vancouver proclaims 'Smokey D Day' to honour Downtown Eastside artist, advocate

The City of Vancouver has feted an artist whose work speaks about critical issues the Downtown Eastside is facing and beyond.

James Hardy — better known as Smokey D, which is short for Smokey Devil — has spent decades as a graffiti artist and advocate on the Downtown Eastside.

The city proclaimed March 11, 2023 — his birthday — as Smokey D Day in the city.

"Smokey's murals include the ongoing overdose crisis, relevant health information and updates during COVID," Coun. Brian Montage read from the proclamation to a small crowd who gathered at city hall.

"Recently Smokey focused his efforts on public awareness campaigns calling attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women and paying tribute to people we have lost."

A COVID-19 mural by Smokey D as seen in 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Smokey D was praised Thursday for using his art to provide critical information to people in the community who might not have access to news through the Internet or a phone as many more privileged people do.

His colourful, eye-catching, cartoon-style graffiti murals are often accompanied by advice on how to navigate serious issues that disproportionately impact the neighbourhood.

A man walks past a mural by Smokey D, seen here in 2017, about the toxic drug crisis. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Smokey D was also honoured for his advocacy work, including as a founding member of the DTES Artists Collective and for pushing for the city's first legal graffiti wall, located on West Pender Street.

"Maybe in the future we start more legal walls or something like that, and try and prevent people from damaging everything within their sight," Smokey D said after he accepted the proclamation from Montague.

"I just hope in the future we can show that not all graffiti artists are bad news, right?"