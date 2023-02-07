Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Vancouver's Skinny Puppy announces final tour dates — but nothing in B.C., yet

Canadian industrial rockers Skinny Puppy are embarking on what they are calling their final tour for their 40th anniversary.

The industrial rock group formed in 1982 and has released 13 albums

The Canadian Press ·
A black and white photo of four men, one wearing a horned helmet and a cape with dollar signs on it.
An image posted to the band's Facebook and Instagram pages teasing their final tour, captioned 'When nothing is true… anything is possible. Stay tuned.' (Skinny Puppy)

Canadian industrial rockers Skinny Puppy are embarking on what they are calling their final tour for their 40th anniversary.

The Vancouver-bred group shared the news on social media along with North American tour dates starting in April.

The group says in the post it is excited to perform its "best shows'' for fans as part of its farewell tour.

Skinny Puppy was formed in 1982 and has released 13 albums since then.

The group disbanded in the '90s and reunited in the early 2000s.

Canadian stops for the tour include Montreal and Toronto on April 25 and 26. A date for Vancouver has yet to be announced.

In its post, the band says, "To our West Coast fans, don't worry! We'll see you soon!"

WATCH | Skinny Puppy perform one of its most popular songs, 'Assimilate'

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now