Vancouver's Skinny Puppy announces final tour dates — but nothing in B.C., yet

Canadian industrial rockers Skinny Puppy are embarking on what they are calling their final tour for their 40th anniversary.

The Vancouver-bred group shared the news on social media along with North American tour dates starting in April.

The group says in the post it is excited to perform its "best shows'' for fans as part of its farewell tour.

Skinny Puppy was formed in 1982 and has released 13 albums since then.

The group disbanded in the '90s and reunited in the early 2000s.

Canadian stops for the tour include Montreal and Toronto on April 25 and 26. A date for Vancouver has yet to be announced.

In its post, the band says, "To our West Coast fans, don't worry! We'll see you soon!"

WATCH | Skinny Puppy perform one of its most popular songs, 'Assimilate'