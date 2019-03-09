Vancouver-shot TV show Arrow to end production after 8 seasons
'A lot of professionals have developed over the years working on this show,' says union
The CW television network has announced the Vancouver-shot TV show Arrow is ending after eight seasons.
The DC Comics super-hero series first aired in 2012 and was a landmark production for Vancouver. It propelled three spin-off series, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.
"A lot of professionals have developed over the years working on this show," said Phil Klapwyk, business representative for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees at Local 891 in Vancouver.
Klapwyk told On the Coast host Gloria Macarenko more than 3,000 locals were employed over Arrow's seven seasons, including costume designers, stunt performers and production and design professionals.
The upcoming eighth season will be a short one.
B.C. film and TV production industry still strong
Klapwyk says the success of Arrow was similar to television program The X-Files, which first filmed in Vancouver in 1993.
"No one expected that [show] to take off the way it did either."
Klapwyk says because of Arrow and the Warner Brothers television production company, film talent in Vancouver were able to join the crews on multiple Arrow cross-over programs.
Even though Arrow is coming to an end, Klapwyk believes the show's characters will find their way into another DC-centered program. He said the general health of B.C.'s film and TV production industry is strong.
According to Klapwyk, Hollywood producers have a lot of trust in the B.C. industry. Vancouver is hosting 11 pilot projects this season. By contrast, there are nine shooting in Los Angeles, he said.
"I don't anticipate any slowdown in production at this point. A sustainable growth is what we're after, and we're at that level right now. It's looking pretty good for 2019," said Klapwyck.
With files by On the Coast.
