Vancouver police are looking for tips from the public after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene, along the busy Burrard Street between West 4th and 5th avenues, after a number of people phoned 911 around 8:30 p.m. PT.

The victim, whose name isn't being released, had been shot inside a silver car parked near a restaurant. He died at the scene.

On Wednesday morning, Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette told reporters the shooting is believed to have been targeted.

Vancouver police say the shooting in the Kitsilano neighbourhood is believed to be targeted. The victim died at the scene. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"It appears to have all the hallmarks of a targeted shooting. One vehicle in a busy area, one person in a vehicle, a number of shots fired directly into that vehicle," the officer said.

"I don't have any information yet on motive or if it's gang related at this point. We're not ruling anything out," he added.

Doucette said witnesses reported seeing a vehicle flee the area after shots were fired. Around midnight, Vancouver firefighters told police an SUV had been found in flames on West 22nd Avenue near Arbutus Street — a little more than two kilometres south of the shooting scene.

Tarps cover an SUV containing a shooting victim as a coroner takes notes in Vancouver early Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The officer said investigators are still working to determine if the burnt vehicle is linked to the shooting.

Vancouver police are looking for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been driving near the scene of the killing around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators are also asking witnesses who saw anyone around the burning SUV, before or after the fire, to phone police at 604-717-2500.

"Anyone who was into that vehicle, getting into that vehicle, running away … please don't assume someone else has told us that information," Doucette said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers.