Violent sexual assault leaves Vancouver senior with life-threatening injuries

Vancouver police say a 76-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a violent sexual assault earlier this week.

Staff at the senior's care home called police Thursday. Investigators believe the assault happened sometime between Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. PT and Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. PT.

Police say the woman often visits Cathedral Park near Dunsmuir Street and Richards Street in Downtown Vancouver, and she may have been in the area before or after the attack.

The suspect is described as a 35 to 40-year-old white man with a stocky build. He has light to dark brown shaggy hair with a stubble beard. He has been described as having wide-set eyes and a short neck and was wearing a black or navy blue coloured jacket.

"The victim, who uses a motorized wheelchair, suffered significant bruising and discolouration on her face," said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

"Because of the extent of her injuries, she's been unable to tell us exactly what happened."

"This is a shocking case, and the victim's injuries are some of the worst we've seen," Visintin added.

Anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who saw an elderly woman in a wheelchair with bruising on her face between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9, is asked to call police at 604-717-0602.