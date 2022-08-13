Vancouver police search for high-risk sex offender missing from halfway house

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who is wanted Canada-wide after disappearing from his halfway house hours after his statutory release.

Tony Okanase, 39, was released from Mountain Institution in Agassiz, B.C., on Friday morning and reported to a halfway house in Vancouver, police said.

Police say he is a high risk to the public and has a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003.

Okanase is described as six feet tall and 190 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a maple leaf and stars and stripes on his right forearm, a tattoo of a bear paw on his chest, and tattoos of symbols on his neck

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey and green cargo shorts, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who sees Okanase or knows of his location is asked to call 911 immediately.