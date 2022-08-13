Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Vancouver police search for high-risk sex offender missing from halfway house

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who disappeared from his halfway house hours after his statutory release. 

Anyone who sees Tony Okanase or knows of his location is asked to call 911 immediately

Police say Tony Okanase is a high risk to the public with a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who is wanted Canada-wide after disappearing from his halfway house hours after his statutory release. 

Tony Okanase, 39, was released from Mountain Institution in Agassiz, B.C., on Friday morning and reported to a halfway house in Vancouver, police said.

Police say he is a high risk to the public and has a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003.

Okanase is described as six feet tall and 190 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a maple leaf and stars and stripes on his right forearm, a tattoo of a bear paw on his chest, and tattoos of symbols on his neck

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey and green cargo shorts, and black shoes with white soles. 

Anyone who sees Okanase or knows of his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

