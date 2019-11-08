Vancouver set to break 65-year-old seasonal weather record
Dry stretch reaches 13 days but streak won't last long with rain nearly guaranteed for Saturday
When it comes to having dry weather in Vancouver, 13 is the lucky number.
With no rain falling Thursday and none expected for at least another day, that's how many consecutive rain-free days Vancouver has enjoyed since Oct. 25.
Just don't expect it to last much longer.
"The dry streak is pretty much guaranteed to be over by Saturday, with widespread rain forecast for the whole region," said CBC Meteorologist Brett Soderholm.
This stretch breaks a seasonal record set in 1954, when there was a dry spell between the months of October and November for 12 days. To put in perspective how old that record was, 1954 was the year the B.C. Lions were founded and Oprah Winfrey was born.
There's even a good chance the record will be extended by a day.
"Friday is looking largely dry as well, however showers are expected late at night, perhaps around 11 p.m., making it too close to call as to whether the streak will get up to 14 days," Soderholm predicted.
As for the rest of the long weekend, Sunday is looking less wet than Saturday, with only a few showers possible in the morning.
Soderholm's forecast predicts seasonal temperatures of about 10 C or slightly above for the foreseeable future.
November is usually the rainiest month of the year for Vancouver with an average of 186 millimetres of precipitation.
