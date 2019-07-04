Parking lot attack sends man in wheelchair to hospital with serious injuries

Vancouver police are investigating an attack in a parking lot Thursday morning on a man in a wheelchair.

First responders were called to the underground parkade of an apartment building in the Collingwood neighborhood just before 8 a.m. where they found the man with serious injuries.

The 44-year-old victim, who is from Vancouver, was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

"Our officers determined that the injuries were likely the result of a recent assault," said Jason Robillard, a media spokesperson with the VPD.

Police aren't releasing the extent of his injuries because it is still under investigation.

No arrests have yet been made.

"It's going to take some time to establish a clear motive in this," said Robillard.

Robillard says police will remain in the area of the attack for several hours throughout Thursday afternoon as they investigate.

They are asking to speak with anyone who was driving Thursday morning on Cecil Street between Kingsway and Euclid Avenue between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information, including dashcam or cellphone video, is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.