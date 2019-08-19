Every Saturday and Sunday for the past 23 years, Gordon and Kathleen Jones have suited up in their high-visibility police jackets and headed out to the streets.

They have their routine down to a science.

Gordon, 91, picks up the police van and they set up the radar board and watch for speeding drivers.

Kathleen, 88, takes a tally.

"If someone is doing over 70 km/h it flashes like that," explains Gordon, as the numbers on the board light up.

"Seventy we wouldn't bother, 75, 80, they could get a ticket."

At times, police officers would be stationed a few blocks away ready to catch those speeding.

"It makes their job a little easier. Giving a ticket or maybe a ticket is not warranted, but some kind words or unkind words," said Gordon.

The Vancouver Speed Watch program, which is sponsored and supported by ICBC, was launched in 1996 as part of Citizens' Crime Watch. Volunteers monitor speeds and help police determine if the area requires additional enforcement.

But after 20,000 hours of volunteering, the couple is retiring due to mobility challenges.

"Obviously, from the time we've been doing it, we've enjoyed it. The hardest part to accept for me now is [it's] about time I ended it," he said.

Now that it's ending, Gordon recalls how it all started by chance.

When he was teaching law, he was asked by some of his students who were police officers to volunteer as a reserve constable. When he had to retire from that, he began volunteering with Speed Watch.

"I feel kind of proud when we are putting our uniform on and thinking we are doing something that is useful in our senior years ... instead of sitting around having coffee all day," said Gordon.

Gordon Jones became a reserve constable by chance. And when he had to retire from that, he joined the VPD's Speed Watch program. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

His wife, Kathleen, got involved when one day Gordon's partner couldn't make it out. She already had security clearance because she was an elementary school teacher and stepped in.

"Gordon liked me going out with him, because I made a nice lunch when we came home," said Kathleen half-joking.

Kathleen Jones says the best part of volunteering was the wonderful people they met and inspiring others to join the program. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Rain or shine, the pair would head out, putting in eight-hour shifts.

They've been recognized for their dedication and countless hours of volunteer work. But their proudest accomplishment is getting others involved in the program.

"We're motivated that way. Some people are motivated to volunteer Some people are in life to make as much money as they can. People have different motivations," said Kathleen.

Gordon, 91, helps his wife Kathleen, 88, put on her high-visibility police jacket before they head out to set up radar boards. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The most difficult part of it all is having to say goodbye.

"The guys at the police department and gals are just wonderful to us. We get respect from them and we have fun at the same time," he said.