Woman 'clings to life' after being attacked in her home by 2 men posing as police officers

Vancouver police are looking for two suspects following an attack on a 78-year old woman inside her home near Queen Elizabeth Park on the city's West Side.

According to a police statement Monday, the suspects were posing as police officers when they knocked on the woman's door at about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe the woman, 78, allowed the men inside and that's when they assaulted her, the statement said.

"This was a horrific and deeply disturbing crime that has left a vulnerable senior clinging to life," says Sgt. Steve Addison.

Woman found injured inside home

The woman likely lay injured inside the house for several hours, until police were called by the victim's friend later that morning to carry out a wellness check, the statement said.

Officers found her inside the home and she was rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, it said.

"We don't know yet who did this or why, and until we have more information, everyone should be on guard," said Addison.

Police are now looking for two suspects.

The first is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, about six feet tall, with a long brown beard and a medium build.

The second suspect is believed to be Indigenous or Hispanic between 30 and 50 years old, also about six feet tall, but with a heavy build and dark, balding hair.

"All VPD officers — whether in uniform or in civilian clothes — carry individualized police badges, ID cards, and have unique personal identification numbers," Addison said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.