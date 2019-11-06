Seasonal stretch of sunny weather in Vancouver unseen since 1954

Vancouverites haven't had to pack umbrellas around for awhile, and if this seems unusual, it is.

The last time measurable rain was recorded in the city was 3.5 millimetres at Vancouver International Airport on Oct. 25, and since then, it has been dry for 11 consecutive days.

CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm said the last time there was such a dry spell between the months of October and November was 65 years ago. In 1954, there were 12 consecutive rain-free days between the two months.

"From a historical perspective, this is certainly an uncommon event," said Soderholm, adding if the forecast pans out Wednesday the old record will be tied.

And chances are it will be.

Vancouver had clear skies and sunshine on the first day of November, normally the rainiest month of the year. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Environment Canada is not predicting any rain in Vancouver on Wednesday and only the slightest chance of a shower on Thursday.

Despite this sunny stretch, Soderholm said it was business as usual when it came to rainfall during October. On average, the city sees an average of 121 millimetres of rain over the course of the month and this year it saw 123.

"To be nearly a week into the month without any rain is definitely unusual,' said Soderholm, who expects some clouds at the end of the week with rain looking increasingly likely over the weekend.

November is usually the rainiest month of the year for Vancouver with an average of 186 millimetres of precipitation.