Vancouver scraps 25-cent fee for disposable cups

Vancouver's single-use drinking cup fee is headed for the trash, the same place 80 million or so of the disposable containers wind up every year.

Staff directed to draft bylaw amendment repealing the fee by June 1

The City of Vancouver has voted to end the 25-cent disposable cup fee restaurants are required to charge customers. (Nic Amaya/CBC)

Council has voted to end the 25-cent fee for disposable drinking cups, citing unclear environmental benefits, the availability of recycling options to deal with cups and the burden on businesses to administer the fee.

A city statement notes that a formal repeal requires staff to draft bylaw amendment language. Council's motion asks for a staff report on the amendment no later than June 1.

