Vancouver School Board to increase in-person instructional time for secondary students

Still facing pressure from some parents and the province, the Vancouver School District has announced it will increase in-class instructional hours for high school students.

On Thursday afternoon, the district sent a letter to parents telling them all high school grades will see an increase in in-person instructional hours beginning April 26 — the start of the academic year's fourth quarter.

The changes amount to an extra two to five hours of in-person instructional time each week, depending on grade.

The district said Grade 8 and 9 students will be in class for a mandatory minimum of 13.75 hours each week. Grade 8 students are currently in class for 10.75 hours each week, and Grade 9 students for 8.75.

Pupils in Grades 10 through 12 will be in class for 10.75 hours each week. They are now in class for 8.75 hours each week.

Debate over high school instructional hours has been roiling for months in Vancouver.

Parents have expressed concerns that a lack of in-person schooling is having profound impacts on the academic and mental well-being of teenagers.

They say their children have become isolated and withdrawn without the normal experiences of school, especially as peers have not been able to see each other socially for months due to public health orders.

Parents have pointed to other school districts like Surrey, Burnaby and North Vancouver offering more than 20 hours of weekly instructional time — some blending online and in-person instruction.

In late January, some changes were made to students' schedules, primarily Grade 8 students.

There has been urging from the province as well.

In mid February, the deputy education minister sent a letter to Vancouver superintendent Suzanne Hoffman highlighting that Vancouver was one of only a few districts providing less than 75 per cent of instructional hours in-person.