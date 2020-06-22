Trustees call for review of police officers in Vancouver schools, more Black history in curriculum

Several Vancouver School Board trustees are calling for a review of the role of police officers in schools and the development of a curriculum that includes Canadian Black history.

School trustees Janet Fraser, Barb Parrott and Lois Chan-Pedley have submitted a motion for Monday's board meeting asking for a review into the role of school liaison officers.

They're asking that the review make recommendations — including possibly eliminating police officers in schools — for the board to consider.

Their motion asks that consultation be done with First Nations community members, students, parents and Black community groups, including Black Lives Matter, and that the school liaison officer program be suspended in the meanwhile.

One Black student recently told CBC News that having a police presence at school intimidates her and she doesn't understand their purpose.

"If you want to get rid of gangs and drugs, having a 30-year-old dude in a bulletproof vest isn't going to stop that," said Haleluya Hailu, a Grade 11 student at Burnaby North Secondary.

"I'd rather see students making connections with counsellors, teachers and educators who are there first hand dealing with these students more actively and every day."

'Culture of policing'

Munisha Tumato, a Vancouver parent of two boys, said she supports a review of the program.

She said she has heard positive things about it, but believes it's time to ask who it helps and whose safety it ensures at school.

"I just think these are really, really important questions to ask, as to whether our students actually need to be policed in their schools or whether some of the issues they're dealing in schools can be dealt with in other ways," she said.

"This is about a culture of policing that needs to be examined, assessed, and we need to see evidence of some sort of change happening in that system."

Incorporating Black history

The board is also expected to hear a motion from trustee Allan Wong, calling on the school board to request the Ministry of Education incorporate Black history into the school curriculum, including contributions to society and adverse effects of racism on communities.

"We need to develop these educational tools to positively reflect an important historical part of our population. Not only to reflect our students; as well as, to have all students be able to share and discuss this significant part of our Black history," the motion says.

Another motion from trustee Jennifer Reddy asks that the board develop anti-racism training for all educators with a focus on anti-Black, anti-Indigenous and anti-Asian racism.

She asks that this training be made mandatory for all employees in the 2020-2021 school year.

The motions will be discussed during the school board's final meeting of the academic year, which will be livestreamed Monday evening.